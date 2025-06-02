BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Mount Etna Erupts Again 2025 | Tourists Flee as Europe's Largest Volcano Spews Ash & Lava
Mount Etna Erupts Again 2025 | Tourists Flee as Europe’s Largest Volcano Spews Ash & Lava

Mount Etna, Europe’s tallest and most active volcano, erupted early June 2, 2025, sending towering ash clouds and lava flows across Sicily. Witness dramatic footage of tourists fleeing as strombolian explosions intensify. Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reports ongoing volcanic activity with pyroclastic flows and ashfall affecting nearby areas. Aviation alerts are in place due to ash plumes reaching 6,400 meters. Stay updated with News Plus Globe!


#MountEtna #VolcanoEruption #SicilyVolcano #VolcanicAsh #NewsPlusGlobe

