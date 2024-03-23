Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
We Will Identify Everyone Behind this Attack, and They Will Pay – Putin - part 1
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1012 Subscribers
153 views
Published a day ago

This is from this morning, before most of the other videos that I posted.

We  will identify everyone behind this attack, and they will pay – Putin

Putin has addressed the nation following a terrorist attack at a music venue outside Moscow. He expressed his condolences to the families affected by the tragedy, and said that all those responsible will pay.


Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket