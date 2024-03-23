We Will Identify Everyone Behind this Attack, and They Will Pay – Putin - part 1

This is from this morning, before most of the other videos that I posted.
We will identify everyone behind this attack, and they will pay – Putin
Putin has addressed the nation following a terrorist attack at a music venue outside Moscow. He expressed his condolences to the families affected by the tragedy, and said that all those responsible will pay.
