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Vaccine passports - A call for action
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60 views • March 26, 2021
The Mirror Project, March 26, 2021
Take Action: https://www.mp-22.com/consultation
What we have been warning against for the past year, is almost here.
Vaccine passports or certificates.
The government is reviewing whether COVID-status certification will play a role in reopening the economy, and reducing restrictions on social contact.
The call for evidence is only open for 2 weeks from Monday 15 March to Monday 29 March.
Please submit your response by email
We have a template as a suggestion along with the link for submission on our site.
If this law passes, it will be a licence for discrimination to say the least.
They are systematically dividing society, and it’s time we stand together and put an end to this, or we will have to deal with it for the rest of our lives.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsmkNwA8lxaXpFO0dzQcmOw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsaW6a0CFYQ
Take Action: https://www.mp-22.com/consultation
What we have been warning against for the past year, is almost here.
Vaccine passports or certificates.
The government is reviewing whether COVID-status certification will play a role in reopening the economy, and reducing restrictions on social contact.
The call for evidence is only open for 2 weeks from Monday 15 March to Monday 29 March.
Please submit your response by email
We have a template as a suggestion along with the link for submission on our site.
If this law passes, it will be a licence for discrimination to say the least.
They are systematically dividing society, and it’s time we stand together and put an end to this, or we will have to deal with it for the rest of our lives.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCsmkNwA8lxaXpFO0dzQcmOw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IsaW6a0CFYQ
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