Situation Update, Oct 4, 2022 - Russia deploys doomsday nuclear ocean drones as global economic MELTDOWN looms

0:00 Intro

17:00 NATO Warning

35:30 Europe

1:07:05 Finance

1:11:08 Dan from iAllegedly

2:17:00 Other News





- The link between lunar cycles and human emotions

- Russia deploys ultra fast mega-submarine with Posiedon super weapons

- They can detonate offshore, triggering radioactive tsunamis

- Panicked UN begs Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates

- Warns global economic meltdown will ensue unless price controls enacted

- German citizens panic buy electric space heaters all of a sudden

- New York to ban combustion engine vehicles, leading to transport collapse

- North Korea launches Mach 17 ballistic missile aimed at Hawaii

- Gas prices hit record high in California

- Featured interview with Dan from iAllegedly on finance and asset protection





For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport





NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.).





