Situation Update, Oct 4, 2022 - Russia deploys doomsday nuclear ocean drones as global economic MELTDOWN looms

0:00 Intro
17:00 NATO Warning
35:30 Europe
1:07:05 Finance
1:11:08 Dan from iAllegedly
2:17:00 Other News
- The link between lunar cycles and human emotions
- Russia deploys ultra fast mega-submarine with Posiedon super weapons
- They can detonate offshore, triggering radioactive tsunamis
- Panicked UN begs Federal Reserve to stop raising interest rates
- Warns global economic meltdown will ensue unless price controls enacted
- German citizens panic buy electric space heaters all of a sudden
- New York to ban combustion engine vehicles, leading to transport collapse
- North Korea launches Mach 17 ballistic missile aimed at Hawaii
- Gas prices hit record high in California
- Featured interview with Dan from iAllegedly on finance and asset protection
