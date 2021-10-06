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Ewaranon: What On Earth Happened? 1-13 ~ Another MUST Watch [26.06.2021]
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117 views • October 06, 2021
Ewars channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g please go sub and show him some love. His channels are getting terminated and he's getting strikes from other youtubers, which means he's doing it right :). I remember my first 6months of this journey so I relate to the foockery he's going through...
This is a compilation of 1-13 of WOEH - however parts 5, 6, 7, and 9, are not in this, I found a channel on GAB that has them all individually, just scroll a bit:
https://gab.com/yafer/posts/105737949291678773
https://gab.com/yafer
https://gab.com/groups/168
His other masterpiece - must watch - "Lost History Of _ Earth": https://youtu.be/YVVzz5-1tco
Full Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNWo_EGKuPqIuaDwl1bNdwAtoZswd7wfD
As with the other video, this is not monetized by me, and now I understand it's not monetized by ewar either. He's using music that has copyrights, a lot of it, which is ok as the original composers are getting some well deserved backpay on these pieces :). Anyway, there is no money or incentive here just in-form-at-ion.
Njoy~!
143,817 views Premiered Jun 26, 2021
NorbzWorld
35.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2sLM4OMECPE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
This is a compilation of 1-13 of WOEH - however parts 5, 6, 7, and 9, are not in this, I found a channel on GAB that has them all individually, just scroll a bit:
https://gab.com/yafer/posts/105737949291678773
https://gab.com/yafer
https://gab.com/groups/168
His other masterpiece - must watch - "Lost History Of _ Earth": https://youtu.be/YVVzz5-1tco
Full Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNWo_EGKuPqIuaDwl1bNdwAtoZswd7wfD
As with the other video, this is not monetized by me, and now I understand it's not monetized by ewar either. He's using music that has copyrights, a lot of it, which is ok as the original composers are getting some well deserved backpay on these pieces :). Anyway, there is no money or incentive here just in-form-at-ion.
Njoy~!
143,817 views Premiered Jun 26, 2021
NorbzWorld
35.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/2sLM4OMECPE
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMMC-Y8AyEwFKS-lTO7vs0g
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