© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Joe Biden Admits Children Play With His Leg Hair In Strange Live Confession
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
11 views • December 03, 2019
Jacob Engels joins Owen to break down a shocking clip of Joe Biden apparently admitting his love of having children touch his legs inappropriately. By the way, get DNA Force Plus 50% off and get a free bottle of Brain Force Plus now!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/dna-force-plus?ims=yxyie&utm_campaign=IWL-DNAFP50offBlackFriday&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=DNAblackFridayUndervideo
https://www.infowarsstore.com/dna-force-plus?ims=yxyie&utm_campaign=IWL-DNAFP50offBlackFriday&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=DNAblackFridayUndervideo
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.