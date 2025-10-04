BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Flavio von Witzleben talking to Heiko Schöning: This is where the rigged game on the world stage is heading
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
165 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
102 views • 20 hours ago

In this interview Heiko Schöning gives his statement on current world affairs. To really understand what’s going on, you have to take a look at the big picture and familiarize yourself with it, he says. Schöning dares to take a look behind the scenes. He says it’s not about countries, but about the power structures behind it. Schö-ning reveals how, through the Ukraine-Russia-conflict, Russia is being driven closer to China and China is being strengthend. China is the new model, he says, and the goal is to take over structures like surveillance and a social credit system in Europe.

Keywords
politicsrussianwogermanydonaldjtrumpgreatresetukraineconflictheikoschoening
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy