SPANISH GOVERNMENT ILLEGALLY REFUSES ACCESS TO ‘REFUGEE PROGRAM’ TO INJURED AMERICAN REFUGEE

I am in Barcelona Spain because I was repeatedly and violently attacked in Madrid Spain where they damaged my left shoulder, spine and ankle. Responding to the harassment by Spanish & Americans I also injured my right shoulder which they denied medical treatment for



Shadow Government contractors know that no human being can function and survive in an environment which is constantly hostile. No matter how rational, logical or stable you consider yourself to be it is a scientific & medical fact that no living organism can function and survive in a constantly hostile environment. They must isolate the victim



To achieve this isolation of the Mind Control victim the CIA/DIA Hive Mind Teams use several methods including 'NEGATIVE ASSOCIATIVE CONDITIONING' & 'INFLUENCE MAPPING'



INFLUENCE MAPPING is a business marketing strategy which Shadow Government Contractors incorporate into their Psycho-Cybernetic protocols for the deployment against Trauma Based Mind Control victims



INFLUENCE MAPPING is actually a Business Marketing Strategy used by businesses who want to sell their product or service to other businesses in a B2B relationship. When one business wants to target another business to get them buy its service or product that business uses a tactic called INFLUENCE MAPPING to map out the hierarchy and personnel structure in the other business it to which it wishes to sell to, meaning who are the people in that other business with the most influence and importance over the daily affairs and activities of that company.



It doesn't target everyone in the business it wishes to sell to as that would not be necessary or practical, and it certainly doesn't target the janitor or the administrative personnel as those people have no influence or importance in the decision making processes involving the daily affairs and daily activities of that company. The janitor and administrative staff are not important for that purpose. It targets those people who have the most influence and importance, such as the CEO, CFO or president of that company it wishes to sell to. Then it goes after those people in that company who have the most influence over that company to get them to buy its product or service.



Shadow Government Contractors also use INFLUENCE MAPPING on their victims - by data mining your emails, phone calls, etc. - to map out your social and family circle to find out who it is in your circle of family and friends, PAST OR PRESENT, who are or were important to you and who have or had the most influence over you. They then target those people with NEGATIVE ASSOCIATIVE CONDITIONING so that every time you come around or call, etc., something bad happens, such as a sudden attack of nausea or headaches (directed energy attacks) or their car breaks down or pet dies, etc., until those people begin to correlate all of those negative bad events with your presence and begin to avoid you like the plague or become your enemy



This causes those friends, family, acquaintances, employers, etc., to leave you and/or abandon you, or to make them even become your enemy because of false correlations purposefully induced into their lives. This is how they ISOLATE the TRAUMA BASED MIND CONTROL victim.



NEGATIVE-ASSOCIATIVE CONDITIONING, is a pycho-cybernetic protocol involved in Behavior Modification which is very important in Trauma Based Mind Control. It depends on reinforcers, or consequences, to strengthen or weaken a given behavior, similar to Pavlov's Dogs. Not behavior modification, but BEHAVIOR MODIFICATION TO DEATH!



What the CIA DIA Hive Mind Teams do is they use NEGATIVE ASSOCIATIVE CONDITIONING to ISOLATE you by using using a pain stimulus (physical or psychological) or other negative reinforcer or consequence against the family member, co-worker, friend, etc., every time you come around or communicate with them.



So each time you call or come over to visit something negative or terrible will happen to them and enough times until that person begins to associate and correlate you with those negative terrible events. After it happens enough times, that person will begin to correlate you with those physically and/or psychologically awful events and will begin to avoid you like the plague or turn against you and become your enemy, believing you ruined their lives or deliberately hurt them in some way.



So, it is not necessary to isolate the victim from everyone in the world as that is not possible, nor practical.



All that is necessary to isolate the TRAUMA BASED MIND CONTROL victim is to map out their social circle, including past and present relationships, finding out who is or who was important or influential in their lives and then utilize INFLUENCE MAPPING & NEGATIVE ASSOCIATIVE CONDITIONING in order to isolate them from family and friends and any support networks they may have or seek to build, such as church, school, etc., or to make that person become the victims enemy and attack and harm the victim.