TruNews Classic: Dr. Dennis Cuddy - the Globalists - the Power Elite Exposed Part 3
TruNews
Published 15 hours ago |

Today is Part 3 of our discussion of a 2002 interview Rick Wiles recorded with Dr. Dennis Cuddy about the global elite’s grand design for world government. How much progress did they make? How much have they failed to accomplish?

In today’s segment, Dr. Cuddy and Rick will discuss the New World Order’s connection to Nazism. He also asked Dr. Cuddy 21 years ago if the globalists could be stopped. Here is the last part of this 2002 interview with Dr. Dennis Cuddy.


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart Airdate 4/19/23

