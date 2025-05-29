BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
High View: Five killed in China's deadly chemical plant blast, 19 injured, 6 missing
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1269 followers
Follow
29 views • 1 day ago

Five killed in China's deadly chemical plant blast, 19 injured, 6 missing 

Search & rescue efforts still ongoing in Shandong

Footage shows devastation at site of explosion as smoke still rising a day later.

Video from late May 28th.

Cynthia... several videos of the moment of the explosion posted 2 days ago.

Adding: 

Zelensky calls for 500 DAILY drone attacks on Russia, requests $30 billion from West by year-end — Bloomberg

Zelensky also boasted about recently conducting 'a strike using 400 small drones simultaneously' 

'We plan to demonstrate even more'

Adding: 

Germany may announce transfer of Taurus missiles and other weapons to Ukraine following Zelensky's visit — Bild

Germany is also reportedly preparing multi-million euro funding to support Ukraine's independent development and mass production of cruise missiles with a range of up to 2,500 kilometers


politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
