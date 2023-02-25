34 Perth WW Rally for Freedom [‘The Weight’, The Band: by Dave McSweeney and friends] Supreme Court Gardens Sat. Feb. 18th, 2023 MVI_9974

It is almost exactly 3 months since the last major protest rally in Perth.
This must be about number 36 for me. I was disappointed, again, at the low
attendance, however, the quality of attendees, speakers, and musicians was
superb. Average age? Fifty? Where are the droves of young people? I estimate
under five hundred of us, and a mob of police. It’s one second to midnight, and
Western Australians are sound asleep, comfortable again with the few crumbs of
freedom thrown back to them from the mongrels in government.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.