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Military Reptilian Symbology Means Something?
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171 views • May 22, 2021
Hello- Thank you for your ear- My videos are a continuing series, sorta like TV on truthful- Skipping the order of my posts will leave gaps in your knowledge, and down the road when my redderic is in everyone's face, then someone might ask you what you know-
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