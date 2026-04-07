💥IRGC public relations office: 99th WAVE OF TRUE PROMISE 4 & DIRECT WARNING TO NEIGHBORING MONARCHIC REGIMES

➡️The naval and aerospace forces of the IRGC, from early today, in Wave 99 of Operation True Promise 4, under the blessed code “Ya Fatima Al-Zahra (S)” and dedicated to the martyrs among Jewish and Christian communities of the imposed wars, carried out a combined operation.

➡️In response to the enemy’s crimes against the Asaluyeh petrochemical plants, they targeted U.S. bases and interests in the Persian Gulf and Strait of Hormuz, as well as military gathering points and command centers in the occupied Palestinian territories with ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and attack drones.

➡️In the first phase of the attacks, the largest petrochemical complex owned by American companies (Sadra, ExxonMobil, and Dow Chemicals) in the Al-Jubail region of Saudi Arabia, and the major complex of the American company Schroder Phillips in Al-Juaymah, Saudi Arabia, were struck effectively with medium-range missiles and multiple suicide drones.

➡️A container ship belonging to the Zionist regime, tasked with transporting military equipment to Israel via the Khorfakkan port in the UAE without passing through the Strait of Hormuz, was precisely targeted by Islamic fighters in an intelligence-driven missile attack. The destruction of this ship serves as a warning to any vessels attempting to collaborate with Israel or the U.S.

➡️The position of the U.S. CVN-72 USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier strike group in the depths of the Indian Ocean was also attacked using long-range naval cruise missiles.

➡️The imprudent leaders of America, who have placed all their interests in favor of the Zionists, are incapable of calculating the significant assets within reach of our fighters when our infrastructure is targeted.

➡️The IRGC reiterates that if the U.S. terrorist army crosses the red lines, our response will extend beyond the region. We have never initiated attacks on civilian targets and will not do so; however, we will not hesitate to retaliate against vile attacks on non-military facilities.

➡️We will strike U.S. and allied infrastructure in such a way that the U.S. and its partners will be deprived of the region’s oil and gas for years.

➡️Regional partners of the U.S. should also know that, until now, due to good neighborly restraint, we have exercised caution in selecting retaliation targets but from now on, all such restraints are lifted.