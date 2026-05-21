'The Republican Party is dead' - Tucker Carlson, clip

'The Republican Party is dead' — Tucker Carlson



It took the most expensive House primary in recorded history to get rid of Thomas Massie. Tucker Carlson's verdict: the GOP is now anti‑free speech and pro‑killing children — not the party he once knew.





💬 "Anti-free speech, pro-killing… it's grotesque in every way. It's the end of the Republican Party that we had."





🔶 $33 million total spent — the highest House primary figure since tracking began in 2018



🔶 $19 million spent against Massie or for his opponent, including a dedicated Trump super PAC: MAGA KY



🔶 $9 million+ from two pro-Israel groups, including one tied directly to AIPAC



When Trump's money team up with AIPAC to bury the congressman for demanding Epstein files transparency — that's telling.

