Real Data: Covid Shots Are Killing Kids, Covid Does Not Kill Children, Jab Causing Serious Injuries

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Covid does NOT kill children.
Covid VACCINES do!
Myocarditis rates are SKYROCKETTING in children, & the agenda of the COVID vaccine push, & Steve Kirsch joins to talk about the REAL data that is being covered up by the GLOBALIST CDC!
Kirsch even states that 5 out of 6 cases of child deaths were MISCATEGORIZED as “COVID Deaths”.
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!