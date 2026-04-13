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LIVE: Pfizer's Tick Vaccine EXPOSED, Iran War Escalates & Trump's Greatest Reset | Sunday w/ Seth
Man in America
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Pfizer just announced a brand-new Lyme disease vaccine, and at the exact same moment, farmers are discovering mysterious boxes of live ticks deliberately dumped on their land. We're asking the questions nobody else will. Then, US-Iran peace talks have officially collapsed, Iran is refusing to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and CPI just jumped from 2.4% to 3.3%, with 4.0%+ inflation on the table if this escalates further. Trump's "Greatest Reset" is also on the table tonight. This is a LIVE conversation. I want YOUR questions, YOUR angles, YOUR take. Drop them in the comments RIGHT NOW before we go live and I'll get to as many as I can. I’ll also be taking questions live. See you in the chat. Join the waitlist for the Ark Community at https://buildtheark.com/ For high quality storable foods and seeds, visit http://heavensharvest.com and use promo code SETH to save 15% on your order. To learn more about investing in gold & silver, visit http://goldwithseth.com, or call 626-654-1906 Ready Score test: https://readyscore.com/ Download Rumble Wallet now and step away from the big banks — for good! https://rumblewallet.onelink.me/bJsX/maninamerica Kimchi One from Brightcore – Improve your health, improve your life. 25% Off with code: MANINAMERICA at https://mybrightcore.com/maninamerica Or dial (888) 575-6488 for up to 50% OFF and Free Shipping – ONLY when you call! To learn more about Red Light Therapy, visit http://myredlight.com and use promo code SETH to save. Follow my Substack: https://maninamerica.substack.com/

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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