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CALIFORNIA RIP I'M GETTING OUT - ENVIRONMENTAL DESTRUCTION - PAYCHECK AWAY FROM POVERTY -POOR STARVE
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196 views • February 09, 2022
From Jeremiah Babe
The title should be California rest in peace (RIP) JB is with Sid and they are in the Californian desert known as Slab city. They are investigating people that are homeless giving them some food and some clothing, it's not much but they are making a small difference.
The homeless crisis is surging and is out of control, msm is saying there is a surplus, but where is the money really going? The high cost of living has made people hit rock bottom, that is why JB is getting out. Some people are 1, 2, or 3 paychecks from being out in the desert.
Music in this video
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Song
Voices
Artist
Patrick Patrikios
Album
Voices
Licensed to YouTube by
YouTube Audio Library, Saregama Publishing; Warner Chappell, Sony ATV Publishing, Polaris Hub AB, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., and 2 Music Rights Societies
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/m06-XuZscbY
The title should be California rest in peace (RIP) JB is with Sid and they are in the Californian desert known as Slab city. They are investigating people that are homeless giving them some food and some clothing, it's not much but they are making a small difference.
The homeless crisis is surging and is out of control, msm is saying there is a surplus, but where is the money really going? The high cost of living has made people hit rock bottom, that is why JB is getting out. Some people are 1, 2, or 3 paychecks from being out in the desert.
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Voices
Artist
Patrick Patrikios
Album
Voices
Licensed to YouTube by
YouTube Audio Library, Saregama Publishing; Warner Chappell, Sony ATV Publishing, Polaris Hub AB, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., and 2 Music Rights Societies
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/m06-XuZscbY
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