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CALIFORNIA RIP I'M GETTING OUT - ENVIRONMENTAL DESTRUCTION - PAYCHECK AWAY FROM POVERTY -POOR STARVE
Prosciencetruth
Prosciencetruth
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196 views • February 09, 2022
From Jeremiah Babe

The title should be California rest in peace (RIP) JB is with Sid and they are in the Californian desert known as Slab city. They are investigating people that are homeless giving them some food and some clothing, it's not much but they are making a small difference.

The homeless crisis is surging and is out of control, msm is saying there is a surplus, but where is the money really going? The high cost of living has made people hit rock bottom, that is why JB is getting out. Some people are 1, 2, or 3 paychecks from being out in the desert.

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crisisinflationpovertypaycheckrock bottomjeremiah babecalifornia desertsid
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