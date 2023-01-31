Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CDC BOSS: 'IT'S TIME TO KILL WHITE PEOPLE WHO REFUSE VACCINES' (mirrored)
161 views
channel image
Contrarian
Published 17 hours ago |

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Free Your Mind at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/4By82rP1cfae/

Taken from Telegram


Footage has surfaced of a top Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) official saying that the elites should “get rid of of all the whites in the United States” and replace them with immigrants to reduce the number of people who refuse vaccines.

Dr. Carol Baker was caught on film describing what she calls a “solution” during the “Achieving Childhood Vaccine Success in the U.S.” panel discussion sponsored by the National Meningitis Association in New York City.

Keywords
vaccinebill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket