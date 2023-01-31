CDC BOSS: 'IT'S TIME TO KILL WHITE PEOPLE WHO REFUSE VACCINES' (mirrored)

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Mirrored from Bitchute channel Free Your Mind at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/4By82rP1cfae/
Taken from Telegram
Footage has surfaced of a top Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) official saying that the elites should “get rid of of all the whites in the United States” and replace them with immigrants to reduce the number of people who refuse vaccines.
Dr. Carol Baker was caught on film describing what she calls a “solution” during the “Achieving Childhood Vaccine Success in the U.S.” panel discussion sponsored by the National Meningitis Association in New York City.