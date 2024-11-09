A pair of young KIDNEYS walked into a bar… EK’s Funny Bone (8) MVI_2845 (alt. url)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A pair of young kidneys walked into a bar. The barman looked down to the floor, and asked, “What soft drink would you like, kids?” “Two pints of your best aged urine!” they replied in unison. “You must be joking, and you’re underage!” the barman retorted. “We kidney you not!” the organs insisted.
That was the eighth in my EK’s Funny Bone series. I trust that you survived the experience. EK Lippenmeyer, Perth’s northern suburbs, Western Australia, this Saturday 9th November, 2024. (Image generated by DeepAI at https://deepai.org/)