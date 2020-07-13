Extensive population control, Philanthropic Racism, and Medical Biases | MyTCNTV

“All it takes for evil to prevail is for good people to do nothing.”



We live at a critical moment of history. Our duty to future generations is clear. We as a community have to take control of the narrative that is being spewed at us from all directions. Inaction is not an option, and this is why a Better Tomorrow will continue to do bring news that educates, engages, and empowers. We have to act with courage and dedication, even if the odds are against success. The stakes are so high.



The mass media could mobilize us to action, but they have failed in their duty, because people who want us to only know half-truths fund them. Our educational systems could also wake us up and make us act, but they too have failed us.



Join us this week as we bring light to philanthropic racism, the population control agenda, and medical biases. Don’t forget, we want to hear from you.