BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Extensive population control, Philanthropic Racism, and Medical Biases | MyTCNTV
TCN TV Network
TCN TV Network
108 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
3 views • July 13, 2020
“All it takes for evil to prevail is for good people to do nothing.”

We live at a critical moment of history. Our duty to future generations is clear. We as a community have to take control of the narrative that is being spewed at us from all directions. Inaction is not an option, and this is why a Better Tomorrow will continue to do bring news that educates, engages, and empowers. We have to act with courage and dedication, even if the odds are against success. The stakes are so high.

The mass media could mobilize us to action, but they have failed in their duty, because people who want us to only know half-truths fund them. Our educational systems could also wake us up and make us act, but they too have failed us.

Join us this week as we bring light to philanthropic racism, the population control agenda, and medical biases. Don’t forget, we want to hear from you.
Keywords
africapopulationcontrolbillgates
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

NYC fired 5,511 teachers over COVID shots, far more than first reported

Cassie B.
Trump Cancels Kansas Rally Days Before Midterms; White House Cites Virtual Campaign Events

Trump Cancels Kansas Rally Days Before Midterms; White House Cites Virtual Campaign Events

Douglas Harrington
Israeli Election Ends in Another Stalemate, Netanyahu and Eisenkot Deadlocked

Israeli Election Ends in Another Stalemate, Netanyahu and Eisenkot Deadlocked

Douglas Harrington
African leaders flock to Moscow despite West’s push to keep them home

African leaders flock to Moscow despite West’s push to keep them home

Cassie B.
Kim Jong Un Calls for &#8220;World&#8217;s Strongest Armed Forces&#8221; After Sister&#8217;s Border Warning

Kim Jong Un Calls for “World’s Strongest Armed Forces” After Sister’s Border Warning

Garrison Vance
Christians Lose Faith in Trump Over Moral Concerns, Pastors Say

Christians Lose Faith in Trump Over Moral Concerns, Pastors Say

Douglas Harrington
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy