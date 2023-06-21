Create New Account
What the HELL is Going On!?! Why is NATO Military Equipment Being Attacked in European Countries!?!
The Prisoner
My dear truth seekers, I created this video in order for you to help me figure out what the hell is going on in European countries. Starting from May 2023, very strange cases began to occur with NATO military equipment. Everything that is happening resembles real sabotage against the North Atlantic Alliance. If we pay attention to the chronology of events, it becomes clear that this is not an accident, but a real pattern. So it all started with the latest French and British frigates, which are in the last stage of construction. *********************************************************

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

sabotagenatowestern europemilitary equipment

