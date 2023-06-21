What the HELL is Going On!?! Why is NATO Military Equipment Being Attacked in European Countries!?!

My dear truth seekers, I created this video in order for you to help me figure out what the hell is going on in European countries. Starting from May 2023, very strange cases began to occur with NATO military equipment. Everything that is happening resembles real sabotage against the North Atlantic Alliance. If we pay attention to the chronology of events, it becomes clear that this is not an accident, but a real pattern. So it all started with the latest French and British frigates, which are in the last stage of construction. *********************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.