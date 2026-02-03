Strictly Speaking: Special Guest - Senator Bernie Moreno!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
It's a special episode of SSU as we are joined by United States Senator Bernie Moreno! Make sure you join the chat to ask the Senator direct questions I will relay to him, and he will answer in real time!
Also: Don't forget to slam the thumbs-up button each time you watch an episode or an interview! We need "likes" "follows" and "subscribes" from everyone to beat the algorithm!
Strictly Speaking: UNFILTERED is a daily, unapologetic conservative livestream covering politics, culture, faith, family and freedom—without corporate filters, censorship, or compromise.
WHAT YOU GET:
🔴 LIVE daily conservative commentary on the biggest political and cultural stories
🎙️ Unfiltered interviews with elected officials, candidates, and conservative voices
🇺🇸 Faith, family, and freedom—front and center
🚫 No corporate radio. No micromanaging. No compromise. No more bullshit.
📅 Live weekdays + Special subscriber shows TBA
⏰ Typically 10AM – Noon EST
🔔 Subscribe & hit notifications so you never miss a show
🇺🇸 FOLLOW & SUBSCRIBE ON RUMBLE
👉 Strictly Speaking Unfiltered with Bob Frantz
👉 Share this channel with 10 patriotic friends
🔔 Chat is RUMBLE-ONLY
💥 Support Our Work
This show is funded by viewers and patriots—not corporations. If you believe in promoting independent conservative voices, please consider supporting us below:
• GiveSendGo: RestoreOurVoices
• PayPal: @RobertFrantz697
• Venmo: @Bob-Frantz-1
• CashApp: @ $FrantMedia
Monthly supporters welcomed and appreciated!