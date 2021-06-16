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FULL SHOW: Fauci Lied, People Died; MSM Now Admits Wuhan Lab Source Of COVID-19
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The mainstream media attacks on President Trump were extraordinary in their evil, but the protection campaign they are running for Biden might be just as egregious. His trip to Europe was a total disaster, but if you watch MSM you would have no idea. Chris Wray was testifying to congress on Domestic Terror and January 6th as the Biden administration and Democrat party is looking for any excuse they can to arrest all Trump supporters. At this time however, Wray seems to deflect. The COVID tyranny is still happening around the world, Evelyn Rae explains what is happening in Canada and Australia. A stunning story from NBC has the entire crew laughing out loud.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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