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Trump Wins Again! Dr Nick Riviera Cures 2020 Trump Derangement Syndrome
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67 views • November 27, 2020
The real life Dr. Nick Riviera is here to Help cure your Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) which negatively affects your life and sanity. .
No more do you have to feel the stress, sadness, and hatred every time you see President Donald Trump appear on the TV, or have his name mentioned to you.
The cure is real and it's available for a low price. No longer will you have to listen to CNN, Don lemon, Chris Cuomo, and Sam Harris.
#satire #DrNick #TDS
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
No more do you have to feel the stress, sadness, and hatred every time you see President Donald Trump appear on the TV, or have his name mentioned to you.
The cure is real and it's available for a low price. No longer will you have to listen to CNN, Don lemon, Chris Cuomo, and Sam Harris.
#satire #DrNick #TDS
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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