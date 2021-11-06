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If there is a Cure/treatment vaccines are illegal.
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70 views • November 06, 2021
By the CDC's own rules if there is a a treatment to a virus or disease a vaccine is illegal. They are mandating an illegal experimental shot. What else could they be doing this for? Why the urgent push to jab everyone when this "virus" has a survival rate similar if not better than the flu? Their agenda has spawned from pure evil.
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