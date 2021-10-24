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Kingdom Quickies: Why these videos are out here in the first place
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10 views • October 24, 2021
In this video, we explain why we have so many short videos regarding the Lord Jesus Christ and how people interact with Him. Let's be real - NOBODY wants to sit for a hour watching some pastor drone on about Jesus. so we have produced over 1900 short 5-7 minute videos to get your to think about pertinent topics about Jesus, which you can access on our website. Our goal is to get people to THINK and not just accept what the churches are telling people and for the people to ASK THE QUESTIONS regarding salvation and being a disciple or a follower of Christ from Christ Himself PERSONALLY.
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