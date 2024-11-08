BREAKING: ISRAEL MILITARY COUP? - Netanyahu Faces MASSIVE Protests As He Praises Trump & Bombs Gaza

GET HEIRLOOM SEEDS & NON GMO SURVIVAL FOOD HERE:

Josh Sigurdson reports on the alleged "military coup" happening in Tel Aviv, Israel as Benjamin Netanyahu faces massive protests following his firing of Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in an attempt to save his incredibly bad reputation.

Following the firing, thousands hit the streets and rows of military appeared to be walking off the job.

This comes the same day that Netanyahu among other Israeli government officials like Ben Gvir and Smotrich praised Trump's win. Netanyahu called it "history's greatest comeback."

Both sides of the American political paradigm bow to Israel but it should be mentioned that while 79% of Jewish people who voted in the election voted for Kamala Harris, Trump claimed his first order of business as President was to "crush anti-semitism." Whatever that means.





Israeli settlers are acquiring huge numbers of high-caliber weapons to prepare for war in the West Bank.

Israel has confirmed a ground raid in Syria this past July.

Israel has killed over 50 children in Jabalia just 48 hours.

52 nations have called for a weapons embargo on Israel as they attempt to go to war with Iran which is of course one of Russia and China's greatest allies.

They're engineering war to force the world into chaos and compliance to a new technocratic system that will be deemed a "solution" to the problems they created in the first place.





No government official is going to save you. Individuals must stand up. They're manipulating the public into supporting one side or the other instead of simply leaving the plantation. Stop sitting on your hands.





