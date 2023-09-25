Israel And The World with Josh Reinstein

Did you know that Israel’s strongest ally isn’t a nation? It’s a people group. The faith community.





This is why 20 years ago, in 2004, the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus was formed, along with the Israel Allies Foundation. Their purpose is to encourage faith-based support for Israel among elected members of legislatures and parliaments worldwide.





The Canadian caucus went dormant in 2015 but has recently been revived under the leadership of Dr. Leslyn Lewis, and several dozen Canadian Members of Parliament have also joined the caucus.





Josh Reinstein is with me for this program to share about the international work of the Israel Allies Foundation, the reviving of Canada’s caucus, and critical issues facing Israel today.





Born in Toronto, Canada, Josh is regarded as one of the world’s most influential Jewish leaders. He has given his life to fostering positive relationships between Israel’s Knesset and elected officials worldwide.





Josh Reinstein is the director of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus and President of the Israel Allies Foundation.





Thanks for joining us.





Please share.

____________________________





Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate

____________________________





If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join





ALSO, FIND US AT:

Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene





#faytene #canada #israel #harper #lewis #knesset #allies #international #parliament #iran #nuclear #bds