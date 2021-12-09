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UNN Canada Episode 9 - 12/8/21 - War & Resistance
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51 views • December 09, 2021
A new front has opened up in the Covid War as the Big Pharma and Government Cabal rolls out the vaccination program for even younger children. United News Canada reports on this new battleground and finds a few critics who are voicing their opposition. Jen brings a report on some disturbing trends in government recruitment ads, and Dwayne looks at the travel industry, and the movement advocating for the freedom to fly.
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