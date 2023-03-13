Create New Account
Awesome Evidence? Employer Statement to Support Severe Limitations in a Social Security case?
All Things Social Security
Published Yesterday
Medical evidence, hugely strong, is a must... but there is an important place for lay person statements in a Social Security Disability or SSI claim. Done PROPERLY, acquiring and submitting the statement, such as that from an observant employer, supervisor or co-worker, can be of great value to your overall case evidence. Take a watch listen.

As always, all statements in this video and elsewhere online are general information only, do not constitute legal advice and do not create an attorney client privilege. To obtain legal advice, retain a lawyer. Visit us at http://joydisability.com

