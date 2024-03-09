Empire Strikes Back: AARO Puts UFO Disclosure on Hold

Michael Salla





March 9, 2024





Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – March 9, 2024





Topics

Prominent US Senator backtracks on UFO disclosure

China views UAPs as a national security threat due to their US and ET origins

Remote Viewing Area 51 and Crop Circle Investigations

Indian News story on JP’s recent mission to an underground secret gold stash

Creation of an official Tik Tok account

JP shares personal reflections about his covert military missions to different national park locations, the secrets hidden there, and the beauty of nature.

US Space Command General warns of Russia’s threat in space which is very potent due to its SSP assets

New documentary on Unidentified Submersible Objects

Timothy Alberino interviews USAF pilot who first revealed the Kandahar Giant story

Tim Phillips, Acting AARO Director, gives a Press briefing and releases UAP Historical Report





Twitter Feed: https://twitter.com/michaelsalla





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7RFtBWXnw4