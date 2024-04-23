NOW IS THE TIME ₪ TO HURT ANTISEMITES

This yid is a real pip!





Antisemites should face aggressive legal consequences. Sue the bastards and get the law to pursue them as relentlesslly as possible. They must experience a painful cost to their racially motivated attacks on Jews and Jewish life.





Dear American Jews





You are now fighting for all Jews





Win this for all of us





Be the ones future generations look to for inspiration





Everything happening began when Islamic fundamentalists raped women, killed children and kidnapped babies





These rapists still have children kidnapped





If you’ve picked these people as your team, God help your country…





A nonprofit organization is tackling growing attacks on the Jewish community in a splashy way – by installing bright pink billboards across the country that denounce antisemitism.





The New Jersey-based organization, JewBelong, launched the #EndJewHate campaign last June with billboards in New York, Boston, San Francisco, Washington D.C., Las Vegas and now, Miami, after flyers blaming Jews for Covid-19 were found distributed in two South Florida cities last month.





With messages like “I promise to love being Jewish 10x more than anyone hates me for it," “3,500 years of antisemitism doesn’t make it right," and “Does your church need armed guards? ‘Cause our synagogue does,” the organization hopes to spread awareness of antisemitism around the country.





Archie Gottesman and Stacy Stuart worked in branding and marketing for over 20 years before co-founding JewBelong. Now the self-proclaimed ‘Co-Chief-Rebrander-of-Judaism’ and ‘Chief Branding Badass’ are taking notes from their previous experience designing witty billboards to draw attention to antisemitism.





JewBelong started with the intention to make Judaism more approachable to who the organization refers to as “Disengaged Jews”—a group of Jews who may not feel connected to their Jewish-ness for one reason or another—with relatable affirming messages like, “We don’t care which half of you is Jewish” and “So you eat bacon. God has other things to worry about.”





Stuart told ABC News that a rise in antisemitism following the 2021 Israel-Palestine crisis last May was a turning point.





“You know, there was so much hatred on social media and in the street and we just felt like it was necessary to do something, not just because of our Judaism and our passion for the religion, but because we felt like the Disengaged Jews are our target market. They already have hurdles to their Judaism,” she said.“And now you throw antisemitism into it and we were afraid we were really going to lose a large chunk of them.”





Stuart says they wanted JewBelong to be “not just a voice talking to the community, but talking to the world at large.”





“Jews belong in the conversation. Hate is painful. Hate is scary. It's painful. It doesn't allow us to become who we are,” said Gottesman. “It just makes us feel less than like all of those terrible things about marginalized groups, which again, this country is trying to work on and should be working on.”





According to a 2020 Pew Research Center report, there are 5.8 million Jewish adults in the United States, accounting for 2.4% of the United States’ adult population.





“One of the reasons that JewBelong is doing the campaign is not everybody realizes this, Jews are only 2% of the population in the United States,” said Gottesman. “We're so tiny that it's like, we need some help in terms of being able to get the message out there.”





According to the NYPD Hate Crimes Dashboard, there were 198 confirmed hate crime incidents against Jewish people in 2021, up from a still-alarming 121 incidents in 2020. The Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism recorded 2,024 antisemitic incidents in their 2020 annual audit, making it the third-highest year on record since 1979.





Incidents like the recent hostage situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas, have prompted the Department of Homeland Security to address the “continuing threat of violence based upon racial or religious motivations, as well as threats against faith-based organizations.”





British national Malik Faisal Akram took a rabbi and other congregants at the Texas synagogue hostage on Jan. 15 for several hours before he was killed by police, authorities said. The incident prompted American Jewish organizations to offer solidarity and calls to action across the country.





You can read the rest at the thumbnail URL