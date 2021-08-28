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Who Is So Urgently Driven to Destroy a Free America? Why and for How Long?
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4034 views • August 28, 2021
Diana West, author of American Betrayal, and I explain what is going on in the world and in our government today. COVID-19 is but the spearhead of a genuine conspiracy that’s decades old. Also hear the best analysis ever of how “conspiracy theory” accusations have been used since the Civil War in 1863 to reject and ridicule important disclosures about the “elites” and Communists who aim to destroy a free America. One of the most important interviews ever!
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