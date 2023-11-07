FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to sister Maezel Miano Estrada from the Seventh-Day Christians Church.



We are warned by the prophets of God to be ready for these end times.



Ezekiel 38:7 says: Be thou prepared, and prepare for thyself, thou, and all thy company that are assembled unto thee, and be thou a guard unto them.



Jeremiah 51:12 adds: Set up the standard upon the walls of Babylon, make the watch strong, set up the watchmen, prepare the ambushes: for the Lord hath both devised and done that which he spake against the inhabitants of Babylon.



We are in the end-times. There’s moral decadence everywhere with wars and rumors of wars, sexual perversions including transgenderism and homosexuality along with abortions, which is nothing more than child sacrifice to satan.



What is evil is now good and what is good is now considered as evil says Isaiah 5:20.



The mark of the Vatican will soon be enforced as the pope will demand, through his false gospel of climate change, a rest for the environment and the workers of the world: a public, weekly rest on SUNday, which is nothing more than a Catholic institution, not ordained by God.



It’s time to be spiritually vigilant and to have a strong relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ, Immanuel, Yeshua by being faithful to Him and keeping His holy ten commandments of love (Revelation 14:12, King James Bible).







"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington