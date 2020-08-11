© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctor has 99.3% survival rate for COVID-19 patients urges America to continue reopening
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
58 views • August 11, 2020
Rudy W. Giuliani, July 1, 2020
Rudy Giuliani sits down with Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, MD, Board Certified in Family Medicine, to discuss the protocol he used to achieve a 99.3% survival rate for his COVID19 patients. Dr. Zelenko urges America can continue to reopen and have maximum participation with the fallback of a very effective treatment regimen.
Giuliani
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-9J07yyuXQTx_uZQchtwsg
Rudy Giuliani sits down with Dr. Vladimir Zelenko, MD, Board Certified in Family Medicine, to discuss the protocol he used to achieve a 99.3% survival rate for his COVID19 patients. Dr. Zelenko urges America can continue to reopen and have maximum participation with the fallback of a very effective treatment regimen.
Giuliani
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-9J07yyuXQTx_uZQchtwsg
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.