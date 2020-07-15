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The David Knight Show (15July20 Full Show)
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33 views • July 15, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:29 CDC says common cold will cause positive COVID test result. Positive results are REPORTED at 10x’s to 11x’s ACTUAL results says FOX investigation
— 00:13:58 Texas Dept of Health reports last 2 flu seasons were 3x’s & 4x’s more deadly than COVID but pushes ahead with lockdown
— 00:41:47 Media pushes contact tracing form required by Cuomo as travel restrictions and 14 day quarantine are added for people entering NY from 22 states (unless you were out of NY for less than 24 hrs - so it takes 24 hrs to catch COVID?)
— 00:55:47 Cuomo doesn’t have constitutional authority for his travel restrictions
— 01:04:10 Infrastructure push to make billions of glass vials for vile vaccines
— 01:23:42 Crowdsourcing tyranny — using snitches & business owners to enforce mask regulations
— 01:46:04 Preparing yourself for the underground economy as robots & AI are rapidly replacing humans under lockdown & immunity passports & other regulations will be required by employers
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by Timecode:
— 00:04:29 CDC says common cold will cause positive COVID test result. Positive results are REPORTED at 10x’s to 11x’s ACTUAL results says FOX investigation
— 00:13:58 Texas Dept of Health reports last 2 flu seasons were 3x’s & 4x’s more deadly than COVID but pushes ahead with lockdown
— 00:41:47 Media pushes contact tracing form required by Cuomo as travel restrictions and 14 day quarantine are added for people entering NY from 22 states (unless you were out of NY for less than 24 hrs - so it takes 24 hrs to catch COVID?)
— 00:55:47 Cuomo doesn’t have constitutional authority for his travel restrictions
— 01:04:10 Infrastructure push to make billions of glass vials for vile vaccines
— 01:23:42 Crowdsourcing tyranny — using snitches & business owners to enforce mask regulations
— 01:46:04 Preparing yourself for the underground economy as robots & AI are rapidly replacing humans under lockdown & immunity passports & other regulations will be required by employers
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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