Riccardo Bosi: DJT's Blue Cities Strategy

The Dark Empire Is Falling
* How bad is the financial crash going to be?
* It’s going to hurt a lot of people, but the white hats can’t completely collapse the system.
* The global supply chain has to continue functioning.
* It has to pick up quickly once the [yellow hat] people start begging for help.
* How much pain do we have to feel?
The full webcast is linked below.
Patriot Streetfighter | AustraliaOne Party (20 October 2025)
