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Every Scary Thing You're Being Told, Depends On the Unreliable PCR Test.
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213 views • December 31, 2020
SOURCES:
Kary Mullis criticising Fauci:
https://youtu.be/h_fmcpF8mfk
Dr Mike Yeadon: Cases, Admissions, Deaths, ALL Hang on the Unreliable PCR Test!
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=2TXUN...
Prof. Carl Heneghan: PCR Test Positives Up to 78 Days After Having Had the Virus
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=hdSjo...
Zoom conference with Fauci:
https://youtu.be/a_Vy6fgaBPE
Dr Mike Yeadon Government are using a Covid-19 test with undeclared false positive rates
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8uRSV2...
Ep91 Emeritus Professor of Immunology...Reveals Crucial Viral Immunity Reality
https://youtu.be/GBRcK-od50Q
NEW DETAILS IN COVID TESTING SCANDAL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vng3Vw...
Review report Corman-Drosten et al. Eurosurveillance 2020
https://cormandrostenreview.com/report/
Pathologist Claire Craig on the PCR test
https://brandnewtube.com/v/PMFjVm
Kary Mullis 1993:
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=-1a39...
Interview with Prof. Stephen Bustin:
https://youtu.be/fkSps-RSNMo
Carl Heneghan Giving Evidence to House of Commons Committee:
https://www.parliamentlive.tv/Event/I...
RELATED INFORMATION
An essential problem that many PCR tests have is called the “cycle quantification” (Cq), also know as the “cycle threshold” (Ct), these two different terms are explained here: https://archive.is/R0QgM
The Cq/Ct value specifies how many cycles of DNA replication are required to detect a real signal from biological samples. As it says in the MIQE guidelines (https://bit.ly/2T5Wpm2) "Cq values higher than 40 are suspect because of the implied low efficiency and generally should not be reported"
MIQE stands for “Minimum Information for Publication of Quantitative Real-Time PCR Experiments”, a set of guidelines that describe the minimum information necessary for evaluating publications on Real-Time PCR, also called quantitative PCR, or qPCR.
The inventor of the PCR test himself, Kary Banks Mullis, agreed, when he stated:
"If you have to go more than 40 cycles to amplify a single-copy gene, there is something seriously wrong with your PCR.”
Source for the above quote: https://bit.ly/346XeRY
The MIQE guidelines have been developed under the guidance of Stephen A. Bustin, Professor of Molecular Medicine, a world-renowned expert on quantitative PCR and author of the book A-Z of Quantitative PCR which has been called “the bible of qPCR. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stephen...)
According to Bustin, a Cq in the 20s to 30s should be aimed at and there is concern regarding the reliability of the results for any Cq over 35.
If the Cq value gets too high, it becomes difficult to distinguish real signal from background, for example due to reactions of primers and fluorescent probes, and hence there is a higher probability of false positives.
PCR Test unable to distinguish between signals from dead or live viruses:
"Molecular techniques based on real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) allow the detection and quantification of DNA but are unable to distinguish between signals from dead or live cells"
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
(archive: https://archive.is/x5gak)
Covid19 PCR Tests are scientifically meaningless:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/27/c...
(archive: https://archive.is/R4gPW)
The Trouble With PCR Tests:
https://swprs.org/the-trouble-with-pc...
(archive: https://archive.is/g1PKx)
Useless Testing:
http://eu-chronicle.eu/2020/08/useles...
(archive: https://archive.is/IF4yS)
Was the Covid-19 test meant to detect a virus?
https://uncoverdc.com/2020/04/07/was-...
(archive: https://archive.is/BvcgF)
Corona: creating the illusion of a pandemic through diagnostic tests
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/...
(archive: https://archive.is/noPQz)
Are you infectious if you have a positive PCR test result for COVID-19?
https://www.cebm.net/covid-19/infecti...
(archive: https://archive.is/sv06K)
BBC: Coronavirus: Tests 'could be picking up dead virus'
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-54000629
(archive: https://archive.vn/vx6JG)
Kary Mullis criticising Fauci:
https://youtu.be/h_fmcpF8mfk
Dr Mike Yeadon: Cases, Admissions, Deaths, ALL Hang on the Unreliable PCR Test!
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=2TXUN...
Prof. Carl Heneghan: PCR Test Positives Up to 78 Days After Having Had the Virus
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=hdSjo...
Zoom conference with Fauci:
https://youtu.be/a_Vy6fgaBPE
Dr Mike Yeadon Government are using a Covid-19 test with undeclared false positive rates
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8uRSV2...
Ep91 Emeritus Professor of Immunology...Reveals Crucial Viral Immunity Reality
https://youtu.be/GBRcK-od50Q
NEW DETAILS IN COVID TESTING SCANDAL
https://www.bitchute.com/video/vng3Vw...
Review report Corman-Drosten et al. Eurosurveillance 2020
https://cormandrostenreview.com/report/
Pathologist Claire Craig on the PCR test
https://brandnewtube.com/v/PMFjVm
Kary Mullis 1993:
https://altcensored.com/watch?v=-1a39...
Interview with Prof. Stephen Bustin:
https://youtu.be/fkSps-RSNMo
Carl Heneghan Giving Evidence to House of Commons Committee:
https://www.parliamentlive.tv/Event/I...
RELATED INFORMATION
An essential problem that many PCR tests have is called the “cycle quantification” (Cq), also know as the “cycle threshold” (Ct), these two different terms are explained here: https://archive.is/R0QgM
The Cq/Ct value specifies how many cycles of DNA replication are required to detect a real signal from biological samples. As it says in the MIQE guidelines (https://bit.ly/2T5Wpm2) "Cq values higher than 40 are suspect because of the implied low efficiency and generally should not be reported"
MIQE stands for “Minimum Information for Publication of Quantitative Real-Time PCR Experiments”, a set of guidelines that describe the minimum information necessary for evaluating publications on Real-Time PCR, also called quantitative PCR, or qPCR.
The inventor of the PCR test himself, Kary Banks Mullis, agreed, when he stated:
"If you have to go more than 40 cycles to amplify a single-copy gene, there is something seriously wrong with your PCR.”
Source for the above quote: https://bit.ly/346XeRY
The MIQE guidelines have been developed under the guidance of Stephen A. Bustin, Professor of Molecular Medicine, a world-renowned expert on quantitative PCR and author of the book A-Z of Quantitative PCR which has been called “the bible of qPCR. (https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Stephen...)
According to Bustin, a Cq in the 20s to 30s should be aimed at and there is concern regarding the reliability of the results for any Cq over 35.
If the Cq value gets too high, it becomes difficult to distinguish real signal from background, for example due to reactions of primers and fluorescent probes, and hence there is a higher probability of false positives.
PCR Test unable to distinguish between signals from dead or live viruses:
"Molecular techniques based on real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) allow the detection and quantification of DNA but are unable to distinguish between signals from dead or live cells"
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti...
(archive: https://archive.is/x5gak)
Covid19 PCR Tests are scientifically meaningless:
https://off-guardian.org/2020/06/27/c...
(archive: https://archive.is/R4gPW)
The Trouble With PCR Tests:
https://swprs.org/the-trouble-with-pc...
(archive: https://archive.is/g1PKx)
Useless Testing:
http://eu-chronicle.eu/2020/08/useles...
(archive: https://archive.is/IF4yS)
Was the Covid-19 test meant to detect a virus?
https://uncoverdc.com/2020/04/07/was-...
(archive: https://archive.is/BvcgF)
Corona: creating the illusion of a pandemic through diagnostic tests
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/...
(archive: https://archive.is/noPQz)
Are you infectious if you have a positive PCR test result for COVID-19?
https://www.cebm.net/covid-19/infecti...
(archive: https://archive.is/sv06K)
BBC: Coronavirus: Tests 'could be picking up dead virus'
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-54000629
(archive: https://archive.vn/vx6JG)
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