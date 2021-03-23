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The Juice Media: Are QAnon + Trump a PSYOP Hoax? (Probably) [24.10.2020]
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184 views • March 23, 2021
"The US Government has made an ad about QAnon and it’s surprisingly honest and informative."
Please do you own research on the content in the video. I am just sharing what I see and always appreciate relevant feedback. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we all help each other put the pieces together.
The Juice Media (TJM) is an Australian company that produces contemporary political and social satire. They are known for their Internet series Honest Government Ads and Juice Rap News.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Juice_Media
thejuicemedia sources:
A helpful and very funny list of all of Q’s failed predictions: https://twitter.com/PokerPolitics/status/1135811818633465857
“Trump Says He Is 'Counting on the Federal Court System' to Declare Winner on Election Night—Before Many Ballots Are Tallied”: https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/09/21/trump-says-he-counting-federal-court-system-declare-winner-election-night-many
The “Brooks Brothers Riot”: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brooks_Brothers_riot
Roger Stone & Alex Jones supporting MaRtIaL LaW: https://archives.infowars.com/roger-stone-issues-emergency-message-to-donald-trump-concerning-martial-law/
“Amy Coney Barret worked on Bush v Gore”:https://jacobinmag.com/2020/09/amy-coney-barrett-bush-gore-election-trump
“States removed 17 million from voter rolls in past two years, federal report finds”:
https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/450749-federal-report-finds-states-removed-17-million-from-voter-rolls
thejuicemedia further reading:
These are some great articles and podcasts about QAnon I recommend checking out:
“The Origins of QAnon”, brilliant podcast by Robbie Martin, Media Roots:
https://soundcloud.com/media-roots/the-origins-of-qanon-follow-the-white-rabbit-into-a-deeper-layer-of-the-maga-cult-pt-1-of-2
Caitlin Jonhstone: “QAnon Is A Fake, Decoy Imitation Of A Healthy Revolutionary Impulse”: https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/HL2008/S00159/qanon-is-a-fake-decoy-imitation-of-a-healthy-revolutionary-impulse.htm
Brilliant thread by Suzie Dawson: https://twitter.com/Suzi3D/status/1000060035140083712
“QAnon is more important thank you think”, by Adrienne LaFrance, The Atlantic:
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2020/06/qanon-nothing-can-stop-what-is-coming/610567/
The Juice Media
529K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1SoJI_KNV0Q
https://www.thejuicemedia.com/
https://www.facebook.com/thejuicemedia
https://twitter.com/thejuicemedia
https://www.instagram.com/thejuicemedia/
Please do you own research on the content in the video. I am just sharing what I see and always appreciate relevant feedback. Please be respectful of others when commenting. This is a learning channel where we all help each other put the pieces together.
The Juice Media (TJM) is an Australian company that produces contemporary political and social satire. They are known for their Internet series Honest Government Ads and Juice Rap News.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Juice_Media
thejuicemedia sources:
A helpful and very funny list of all of Q’s failed predictions: https://twitter.com/PokerPolitics/status/1135811818633465857
“Trump Says He Is 'Counting on the Federal Court System' to Declare Winner on Election Night—Before Many Ballots Are Tallied”: https://www.commondreams.org/news/2020/09/21/trump-says-he-counting-federal-court-system-declare-winner-election-night-many
The “Brooks Brothers Riot”: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Brooks_Brothers_riot
Roger Stone & Alex Jones supporting MaRtIaL LaW: https://archives.infowars.com/roger-stone-issues-emergency-message-to-donald-trump-concerning-martial-law/
“Amy Coney Barret worked on Bush v Gore”:https://jacobinmag.com/2020/09/amy-coney-barrett-bush-gore-election-trump
“States removed 17 million from voter rolls in past two years, federal report finds”:
https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/450749-federal-report-finds-states-removed-17-million-from-voter-rolls
thejuicemedia further reading:
These are some great articles and podcasts about QAnon I recommend checking out:
“The Origins of QAnon”, brilliant podcast by Robbie Martin, Media Roots:
https://soundcloud.com/media-roots/the-origins-of-qanon-follow-the-white-rabbit-into-a-deeper-layer-of-the-maga-cult-pt-1-of-2
Caitlin Jonhstone: “QAnon Is A Fake, Decoy Imitation Of A Healthy Revolutionary Impulse”: https://www.scoop.co.nz/stories/HL2008/S00159/qanon-is-a-fake-decoy-imitation-of-a-healthy-revolutionary-impulse.htm
Brilliant thread by Suzie Dawson: https://twitter.com/Suzi3D/status/1000060035140083712
“QAnon is more important thank you think”, by Adrienne LaFrance, The Atlantic:
https://www.theatlantic.com/magazine/archive/2020/06/qanon-nothing-can-stop-what-is-coming/610567/
The Juice Media
529K subscribers
https://youtu.be/1SoJI_KNV0Q
https://www.thejuicemedia.com/
https://www.facebook.com/thejuicemedia
https://twitter.com/thejuicemedia
https://www.instagram.com/thejuicemedia/
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