The Continuing Battle on the Vremevsky Ledge - AFU Continues to Run into Direct Fire
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published Yesterday

footage of the continuing battle on the Vremevsky ledge. The AFU continues to run into 💣 and direct fire from ATGMs and Russian 🛻 and of course the ever present artillery.

All under the watch of 🛸(UAV).

While western and Ukrainian media talk of progress and Ukraine's Foreign Minister talks of UKR winning the war, this in fact is the reality.

russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

