Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
A video shows a Tractor Bulldozing Dead Palestinian Bodies Lying on the Ground beside a Tank - as an Evil Israeli Woman Sings a Praising Song in Hebrew
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1014 Subscribers
148 views
Published 14 hours ago

A video shows a tractor bulldozing dead bodies lying on the ground beside a tank as a woman sings in Hebrew in the background, saying, 'It's coming to collect the grimy bin, and 'all the rubbish needs to spill out.'

Keywords
israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket