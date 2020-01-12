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Feminism is Killing You Redonkulas.com
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141 views • January 12, 2020
The CDC released a report detailing the drastic increase in drug overdoses among women. When you look closer at the facts, things get crazy.

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Sources
https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/68/wr/mm6801a1.htm
https://www.foxnews.com/health/drug-overdose-death-rates-increasing-the-most-among-middle-aged-women-cdc-finds
https://dailycaller.com/2015/11/13/female-police-officers-sue-department-over-discriminatory-fitness-test/
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/2016/may/18/womens-rights-happiness-wellbeing-gender-gap
https://thefederalist.com/2018/12/11/the-feminist-life-script-has-made-many-women-miserable-dont-let-it-sucker-you/
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/marriages-men-women-lowest-record-heterosexual-lgbt-ons-a8232751.html
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-6087639/Why-middle-aged-women-say-life-feels-like-burden.html
https://www.self.com/story/high-risk-pregnancy-what-women-35-over-need-to-know
www.huffpost.com/entry/women-and-prescription-drug-use_n_1098023
https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/news/2017/heart-disease-and-depression-two-way-relationship
http://www.healthdata.org/news-release/vast-majority-american-adults-are-overweight-or-obese-and-weight-growing-problem-among
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2018/apr/10/fat-pride-obesity-public-health-warnings-dangerous-weight-levels
https://www.scmp.com/lifestyle/health-wellness/article/3003594/weight-bias-fat-shaming-discrimination-and-obesity-and
https://www.allure.com/story/irresponsible-study-men-preference-womens-body-types
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-2263518/I-left-love-life-I-thought-I-better-Now-Im-childless-42.html
https://www.jwatch.org/fw114959/2019/01/11/drug-overdose-deaths-nearly-quadruple-among-women
https://www.livescience.com/64466-drug-overdose-deaths-women.html
https://www.epi.org/publication/women-over-65-are-more-likely-to-in-poverty-than-men/
https://www.foxbusiness.com/features/credit-card-debt-is-a-bigger-problem-for-women-vs-men
https://www.livescience.com/62592-birth-rate-declines-2017.html
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/this-is-how-much-more-unpaid-work-women-do-than-men-2017-03-07
https://www.prb.org/aroundtheglobewomenoutlivemen/
https://www.forbes.com/sites/karinagness/2016/06/30/new-report-men-work-longer-hours-than-women/#1944daf618b4
https://hbr.org/2017/04/women-dominate-college-majors-that-lead-to-lower-paying-work
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/health/10660612/Women-are-almost-42-per-cent-more-likely-to-take-sick-days-than-men.html
https://www.medpagetoday.com/psychiatry/depression/73485
https://www.king5.com/article/news/health/childrens-healthlink/suicide-rate-in-girls-ages-10-14-triples-over-15-years/281-436173295
http://endparentalalienation.weebly.com/uploads/1/1/2/2/11226479/statistics_on_fatherless_homes.pdf
https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11109-016-9347-7
https://www.zerohedge.com/news/2018-06-13/professor-says-feminists-have-every-right-hate-men
https://www.sss.gov/Registration/Why-Register
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2018/02/11/marine-corps-quietly-drops-major-obstacle-female-infantry-officers.html
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/life-expectancy-for-american-women-decreases/
https://www.villainesse.com/no-filter/why-blame-men-violence
https://www.nhchc.org/wp-content/uploads/2012/03/June2001HealingHands.pdf
Keywords
feminismfree speechdepressionwomendangeroverdose
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