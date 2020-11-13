DC to Give Children Vaccine Consent Behind Their Parents' Backs - #NewWorldNextWeek

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Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: New DC Law Would Give Vaccine Decisions to 11-year-Olds, Cut Parents Out
https://archive.is/YZp8O
President Kamala Harris’ Husband, Lawyer Douglas Emhoff, Defended Merck the Vioxx Killers
https://bit.ly/2GQRKBQ
B23-0171 - Minor Consent for Vaccinations Amendment Act of 2019
https://bit.ly/32CcSn9
New York State Bar Passes Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Recommendation
https://bit.ly/2Iu5V0k
Israel Health Ministry May Recommend Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccine Law
https://bit.ly/2Un99VO
New Lockdown In Greece Requires People to Text Authorities Before Leaving Home
https://bit.ly/3pfp3A5
This Is How You Treat Politicians: New Yorker Greets Mayor De Blasio With Swears (NSFW)
https://bit.ly/3eOKLpN
Story #2: Oregon Takes the Lead on Ending the War on Drugs
https://bit.ly/2GTudjV
NWNW Flashback: Oregon County Decriminalizes Heroin, Meth, Cocaine, Shoplifting & more (Oct. 14, 2010)
https://bit.ly/3piKYWZ
Door-To-Door Trace-Testing For COVID-19 In Eugene, Oregon
https://bit.ly/2K1tPRx
Story #3: Petition To Congress To Reopen the 2001 Anthrax Attacks Investigation
https://bit.ly/2K1wQ4n
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