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DC to Give Children Vaccine Consent Behind Their Parents' Backs - #NewWorldNextWeek
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13 views • November 13, 2020
corbettreport


Welcome back to New World Next Week — the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:

Story #1: New DC Law Would Give Vaccine Decisions to 11-year-Olds, Cut Parents Out
https://archive.is/YZp8O

President Kamala Harris’ Husband, Lawyer Douglas Emhoff, Defended Merck the Vioxx Killers
https://bit.ly/2GQRKBQ

B23-0171 - Minor Consent for Vaccinations Amendment Act of 2019
https://bit.ly/32CcSn9

New York State Bar Passes Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination Recommendation
https://bit.ly/2Iu5V0k

Israel Health Ministry May Recommend Mandatory Coronavirus Vaccine Law
https://bit.ly/2Un99VO

New Lockdown In Greece Requires People to Text Authorities Before Leaving Home
https://bit.ly/3pfp3A5

This Is How You Treat Politicians: New Yorker Greets Mayor De Blasio With Swears (NSFW)
https://bit.ly/3eOKLpN

Story #2: Oregon Takes the Lead on Ending the War on Drugs
https://bit.ly/2GTudjV

NWNW Flashback: Oregon County Decriminalizes Heroin, Meth, Cocaine, Shoplifting & more (Oct. 14, 2010)
https://bit.ly/3piKYWZ

Door-To-Door Trace-Testing For COVID-19 In Eugene, Oregon
https://bit.ly/2K1tPRx

Story #3: Petition To Congress To Reopen the 2001 Anthrax Attacks Investigation
https://bit.ly/2K1wQ4n

You can help support our independent and non-commercial work by visiting http://CorbettReport.com/Support & http://MediaMonarchy.com/Join.

Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:

Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486

Thank You.
License
Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Keywords
childrenvaccinedccorbettreportconsentnewworldnextweekparents backsb23-0171minor consent
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