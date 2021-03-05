Open Up Trending - Leroy Van Dyke

Texas Gov. Abbott announces plan to fully reopen businesses, end state mask mandateTexas’s Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday said he planned to open the state next week "100%," roughly a year after the coronavirus pandemic broke out throughout the U.S.Abbott issued an executive order that rescinds many of the state’s previous orders, allowing all businesses in the state to fully reopen and revoking the statewide mask mandate as of next Wednesday."To be clear, COVID has not, like, suddenly disappeared," Abbott cautioned during a press conference at a restaurant in Lubbock, Texas on Tuesday. "COVID still exists in Texas, the United States and across the globe, but it is clear from the recoveries, the vaccinations, from the reduced hospitalizations and from the safe practices Texans are using that state mandates are no longer needed."These are the states reopening, rolling back mask mandates amid coronavirus pandemicStates are rolling back more and more coronavirus restrictions as vaccines become available and positive cases trend downward nationwide.Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to make an announcement on removing all statewide orders "soon," though no changes have been made yet.Leroy Van DykeLeroy Van Dyke, of "Auctioneer" and "Walk On By" fame, star of the movie, "What Am I Bid?" is known around the world as an entertainer, recording artist, radio and television star, actor, auctioneer and veteran of the Nevada circuit. He has recorded over 500 songs, and probably holds the record for most repeat-performance bookings of any working, name country music entertainer. He has worked 40 to 70 fairs and livestock events per year for over five decades, in addition to a great variety of other engagements.He was born on a farm (not in a hospital) in rural Pettis County, Missouri, without the amenities of running water and electricity. Elementary schooling was in one-room country schools, then to high school at Sedalia, where he ranked third in a class of 180 graduates.Justin Trudeau’s new gun control law stops short of the handgun ban Toronto wantedThe Liberal government’s new gun control law would slap criminal penalties on those who break municipal handgun restrictions, a move that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hailed Tuesday as fulfilment of a key promise.It also stops short of the national handgun ban that Toronto Mayor John Tory and families of shooting victims have called for.Ken Price, a gun control advocate whose daughter Samantha survived the deadly shooting on the Danforth in 2018, welcomed some elements of the proposed law but said he is still left “disappointed.”Trudeau Government Attempt COMMUNIST-STYLE Canadian Media CrackdownFrom Cultural Action Party of Canada’s point-of-view, it was inevitable that Justin Trudeau would emulate communist-style media control in Canada. In fact, it was only a matter of time.As our organization has steadfastly maintained, Canada is no longer a western democracy in the traditional sense of the term. Under King Justin, ours is a democratic nation which government is transitioning to a one party state.In other words, the fading, dying “Great White North” will become the form of country the family Trudeau so admire– a “post-modern” socialist nation-state.Justin Trudeau was never properly vetted. Canada is paying the price.Despite shocking the world, it’s unclear whether the grotesque photos and video of Justin Trudeau in blackface will have much impact on his bid for reelection this month. Reporters and pollsters have found a mostly indifferent public, while Trudeau seems content to call the bluff of outrage culture.Nevertheless, the scandal deserves to remain an important story simply for the colossal betrayal of trust it represents.