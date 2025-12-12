© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Erin Elizabeth Health Nut News🥜 - 💔💔💔COVID-19 mRNA injections can cause sudden death years after injection by permanently damaging the heart with lethal micro-scars!
This published study is the first to fully define the syndrome known as "COVID-19 vaccine-induced cardiac arrest"👇
Source: https://x.com/unhealthytruth/status/1999373357498982541
Thumbnail: https://x.com/a7f596028a7f49c/status/1999472784326770719
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2025/12/10/how-covid-vaccines-can-cause-heart-damage/