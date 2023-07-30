The explosion hit SBU building of Ukraine in Dnipro

An explosion reportedly hit a building, the headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Dnipro region. The SBU building was destroyed after being hit by Iskander missile which penetrated the building down to the basement, where the foreign specialists were staying. The attack was carried out by Russian forces after the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the residential infrastructure of the city of Taganrog in Rostov region.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.