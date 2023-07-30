Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The explosion hit SBU building of Ukraine in Dnipro
channel image
The Prisoner
8661 Subscribers
Shop now
258 views
Published a day ago

An explosion reportedly hit a building, the headquarters of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in Dnipro region. The SBU building was destroyed after being hit by Iskander missile which penetrated the building down to the basement, where the foreign specialists were staying. The attack was carried out by Russian forces after the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the residential infrastructure of the city of Taganrog in Rostov region.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
sbuiskander missilesecurity service of ukrainednipro region

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket