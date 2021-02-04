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US High School Volleyball Featuring Christina Killingsworth- Class of 2022
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30 views • February 04, 2021
I couldn't be prouder of our athletes, their coaches, parents, and support circle, getting it done and achieving greatness in spite of this pandemic!
On today's show we bring you one of the best setters around and some real cool tips to help you increase your vertical and dominate the competition in just about any sport.
This US High School Sports Show is brought to you by:
Plyomaster!
the fastest way to improve your vertical without a gym.
Developed for athletes who want to rapidly increase jump height without using a gym.
Dumbbells, a medicine ball, and a bench or large exercise ball – that’s all you need to start radically increasing your jump height today.
Get started here
https://bit.ly/3atf5EB
On today's show we bring you one of the best setters around and some real cool tips to help you increase your vertical and dominate the competition in just about any sport.
This US High School Sports Show is brought to you by:
Plyomaster!
the fastest way to improve your vertical without a gym.
Developed for athletes who want to rapidly increase jump height without using a gym.
Dumbbells, a medicine ball, and a bench or large exercise ball – that’s all you need to start radically increasing your jump height today.
Get started here
https://bit.ly/3atf5EB
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