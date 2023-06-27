Kiev has lost 259 tanks and 780 armored vehicles since the beginning of the counteroffensive — Putin

RT





June 27, 2023





While hosting military service members in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed out the losses that Ukraine has suffered to date. ‘To a large extent, this is your achievement and the achievement of your comrades in arms’, the Russian leader said while thanking the assembled servicemen for their work.





