Trump’s True Agenda: Leading the Sheep into the New World Order
What is happening
What is happening
453 views • 1 month ago

Mar 25, 2025

While many celebrate Trump’s move to release the Kennedy files, few recognize the deeper agenda at play. From backing the mass removal of Palestinians in Gaza, to plans of acquiring Canada, Greenland, and possibly Mexico — is Trump paving the way for the division of the world into 10 global regions? Meanwhile, his aides discredit real evidence as “conspiracy,” even when the truth stares us from the declassified files themselves. Is the world being deceived by a familiar face?


