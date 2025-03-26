Trump’s True Agenda: Leading the Sheep into the New World Order

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mar 25, 2025
While many celebrate Trump’s move to release the Kennedy files, few recognize the deeper agenda at play. From backing the mass removal of Palestinians in Gaza, to plans of acquiring Canada, Greenland, and possibly Mexico — is Trump paving the way for the division of the world into 10 global regions? Meanwhile, his aides discredit real evidence as “conspiracy,” even when the truth stares us from the declassified files themselves. Is the world being deceived by a familiar face?
