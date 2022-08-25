Miles Guo: The past decade is Xi's political struggle to be the real leader instead of the puppet whom he was supposed to be

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8/24/2022 Miles Guo: Wang Qishan, and the running dogs of the Zeng family like Sun Lijun and Liu Yanping told the parties involved, including me, that all was what Xi ordered them to do during the process of handling the cases. The past decade is Xi's political struggle to be the real leader instead of the puppet whom he was supposed to be